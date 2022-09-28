John Kennedy: Vote Nancy Denzer for 861 School Board

K-12 counselor and social worker in the Big 9 Region, Rochester to Winona, over 20 years.

K-12 administrator in medium and large Big 9 schools over 10 years.

Already one-term School Board member, willing and ready to continue.

This would appear to be good credentials for a voter to consider her.

But you get more.

The candidate has been a co-professional, community volunteer, and parent alongside a good number of real people like her.

She is the very kind of person who should serve on our 861 School Board, her credentials just the frosting.

We should keep her there if she's good/great at it, and if we're grateful having her at the table. She is, and we are.

Please vote Nancy Denzer for 861 School Board.

John Kennedy

Winona