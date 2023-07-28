The 2023 Minnesota Legislative session was a struggle for small businesses across our state. Higher taxes, bigger spending and job-killing mandates were all on the menu in St. Paul. Main Street will grapple with the fallout for years to come.

For most small business owners, this session’s biggest vote was on the bill to mandate an expansive, expensive government-run paid leave program. The mandate comes with a giant new bureaucracy, 400 more state workers, and $1.5 billion payroll tax hike that will shrink worker paychecks and small business bottom lines.

That’s why the National Federation of Independent Business thanks Winona’s state lawmakers – Sen. Jeremy Miller and Rep. Gene Pelowski – for siding with small business and opposing this one-size-fits-all mandate. Miller and Pelowski stand out for listening to the concerns of Main Street.

As a small business owner, Sen. Miller understands first-hand the challenges facing Main Street right now. Instead of a mandate, Miller backed an affordable and flexible alternative for small businesses and workers.

And in a time when party-line voting is the norm, Rep. Pelowski deserves immense credit for siding with taxpayers and local businesses over party bosses. Pelowski’s reputation for doing his own homework is well-earned.

There are better solutions for small business and workers than higher taxes and bigger government. We look forward to working with Miller and Pelowski on making Minnesota a better place to do business next year.

John Reynolds

St. Paul