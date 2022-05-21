John Reynolds: Small business group lauds bipartisan deal

In todays’ politics, bipartisan deals to solve big problems are pretty rare. That’s why the National Federation of Independent Business, which represents over 10,000 small businesses across Minnesota, was pleased to see the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Walz agree to fix the $2.7 billion hole in our state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) system.

This debt threatened to raise taxes on almost every small employer in the state, with the average business facing a 30% increase in their UI tax bill. A tax hike is the last thing Main Street businesses need as they continue to recover from pandemic closures and struggle with record inflation, worker shortages and supply chain disruptions.

This bipartisan deal came together thanks to the persistence of two state lawmakers from Winona: Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Rep. Gene Pelowski. From the beginning, these two leaders recognized the harm that the UI debt and tax hikes would cause small businesses and acted quickly to protect them.

They understood the surge in unemployment claims that caused the debt was the result of the pandemic and government response, not small business owners who had no say in the restrictions.

Thanks to Miller, Pelowski, and other state lawmakers who were committed to finding a solution, small businesses across Southeastern Minnesota will start saving money almost immediately.

In an era marked by intense partisan feuds and political gamesmanship, NFIB Minnesota is grateful that lawmakers put the common good ahead of party politics.

We applaud the thoughtful work of Miller and Pelowski on this deal, and hope it’s a sign of more good things to come for small businesses in our state.

John Reynolds is the Minnesota state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.

