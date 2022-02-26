John Rupkey: Getting past abusive teaching

Through the centuries, traditional religious leaders have trained their followers to persecute gay people, claiming God considers the love they experience disordered. These preachers justify their bigoted teaching with Old Testament words that say it is an “abomination” to have sex with a person of the same sex.

When these words were written many centuries ago, people believed God created only heterosexuals. Through the years, without evidence, religious teachers have taught their followers that some heterosexuals get damaged, which makes them act unnaturally.

Beginning in the 1960s, gay people started coming out of the closet. People began to understand that God creates some people in a way that enables them to fall in love only with people of the same sex. Inspired Biblical writers never wrote about these people, because they couldn’t write about people they didn’t know existed.

Today the vast majority of Americans understand that because gay people are created gay by God, it is immoral to persecute them. But apparently a small minority, who tend to be traditional religious teachers, don’t see this. So they continue their abusive teaching, which continues to scar Winona’s beautiful, innocent gay children.

Are these traditional religious teachers ignorant and blind? I believe that they aren’t ignorant and do see what we see. However, they know that to keep their jobs they must pretend they don’t see it. Otherwise, they will end up like Liz Chaney: courageous and moral, but cast out by the powerful who demand that they continue to pretend.

Are there any courageous and moral traditional religious teachers in Winona today, or are they all now self-protecting pretenders – like gays used to be?

John Rupkey

Winona

