John Rupkey: Saint Mary's must examine teaching

Father James P. Burns, St. Mary's University president, wrote, “Saint Mary’s honors and respects the human dignity of all individuals.”

If this is true, St. Mary’s educators are going to have to honestly face the reality that it is Catholic teaching that is the core of the problems for LGBTQ people.

The very essence of homophobia is the Catholic teaching that the only kind of romantic love that gay and lesbian people are able to experience is disordered.

This is the teaching that causes many gays and lesbians to hate themselves, harm themselves and confine themselves inside a psychological death trap called a closet.

Can the SMU president claim that St. Mary’s respects the human dignity of “all individuals” while they accept and teach a theology that causes some individuals to hate themselves when they discover they are gay? Encouraging gays not to hate themselves does not justify teaching them self-hate theology.

Being Lasallian does not mean teaching self-hate theology to LGBTQ to people.