John Rupkey: Saint Mary's must examine teaching

Father James P. Burns, St. Mary's University president, wrote, “Saint Mary’s honors and respects the human dignity of all individuals.”
If this is true, St. Mary’s educators are going to have to honestly face the reality that it is Catholic teaching that is the core of the problems for LGBTQ people.
The very essence of homophobia is the Catholic teaching that the only kind of romantic love that gay and lesbian people are able to experience is disordered.
This is the teaching that causes many gays and lesbians to hate themselves, harm themselves and confine themselves inside a psychological death trap called a closet.
Can the SMU president claim that St. Mary’s respects the human dignity of “all individuals” while they accept and teach a theology that causes some individuals to hate themselves when they discover they are gay? Encouraging gays not to hate themselves does not justify teaching them self-hate theology.
Being Lasallian does not mean teaching self-hate theology to LGBTQ to people.
Jesus said, “The command I give you is this, that you love one another” (John 15:17). This suggests that Jesus demands that teachers teach students to accept and love themselves and others. Teaching homophobia is a blatant rejection of Jesus’ command to us.
Significant change on this issue is going to happen only when Catholic people — young people — are willing to obey the command from Jesus and demand that Catholic teachers stop teaching a homophobic, self-hate theology to LGBTQ people.
SMU senior Robbie Sobczak said, “We’ve seen a lot of things that our institution has done that has tried to move our university in a direction that doesn’t align with the Lasallian mission.” (Dec. 7 Winona Daily News)
I believe the main reason why St. Mary’s cannot maintain a direction that aligns with the Lasallian mission is because it is willing to sacrifice its Lasallian values to a doctrine most of them know to be immoral, anti-American and anti-Lasallian.
It is encouraging that many St. Mary’s students see this also, and are challenging St. Mary’s educators to live out the full meaning of what it means to be Lasallian.
Dr. John Rupkey EdD, Winona
