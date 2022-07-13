John V. Carrier: Dwayne Voegeli deserves voter support

Dwayne Voegeli is my top pick for County Council. I’ve worked with Dwayne on any number of projects, and here’s what amazes me about him. In any group, no matter what the makeup or the issue, Dwayne knows how to listen, respect, and lead. If you have an opinion that differs from his own, he will listen and try to understand what you are saying. Whether you come up with a great idea or the dumbest thing in the world, he will respect you.

He leads groups from the center, facilitating the function of the group not by telling them what to do, but helping the group come to a common understanding, and hopefully a consensus. That is skilled leadership.

Dwayne also has beliefs and values that are rightly called the high moral ground. He has a keen eye for justice, especially justice for the underdog, the oppressed, and the powerless. He loves and supports his kids; pointing them toward success. He has passionate love for Winona County: the people, the land, the water and air. And Dwayne has a spine!

He is not afraid to take risks, to always tell the truth, and speak with a well-considered and well founded belief, knowing that an opposing view is never more than a breath away. But what is right is right, and it is there that he takes his stand. Vote for Dwayne.

John V. Carrier

Winona