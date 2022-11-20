 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jon Grossardt: Thanks for supporting 30th Veterans Day Vigil

  • 0

I'd like to thank all involved with our 30th Veterans Day Vigil. Even with the cool temperatures and occasional drizzle we had a great turnout of veterans, friends, family and citizenry.

The Winona High School seniors again supported the effort for the 11:00 ceremony and some stood watch periodically during the 24 hours of the Vigil. Local fire and police departments stood watch. Also supportive were members of the National Honor Society who provided snacks for watch standers.

Individuals and firms have provided shelter and heat for the watch standers as well as food and hot coffee. ALL are greatly appreciated — THANK YOU!

Jon Grossardt

Vigil Co-Chair

