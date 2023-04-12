Bird Ride scooters are returning to Winona. This is not a good idea.

Last year, we made every street corner, block, road ditch and business property into a dystopian, dysfunctional scooter landscape. Safety wise? The speed and control factor alone make them far more dangerous than a bicyclist. Quite simply, there is no spot or area for them within urban infrastructure.

Whether it is barreling down the streets at high speed or infiltrating off-limits areas, our pedestrians shouldn't have to dodge them in their everyday lives. Also, people on these scooters are small and hard to see, especially to operators of motor vehicles. Even with scooter adherence to known traffic laws, there is no guarantee that a random, half-drunken college student is going to abide by them. This presents an imminent weekend-based threat, along with extra time and hassle for our local police to protect from reckless, drunken scooter abuse.

To conclude, not taking measures to regulate or control operator safety on scooters, places to store them after usage, protections from scooter users breaking traffic laws, just to mention a short few, shows poor planning and leadership by the city of Winona. In a vain attempt to provide new transportation infrastructure that is safe and green — and to line their coffers — they have created an imperatively shortsighted, dangerous and detrimental endeavor to the health of our community.

Ban these scooters now, not only because they pollute the landscape, but before lives are lost.

Josh Doran

Winona