Josh Duran: Scooter Dystopia

I am writing in regards to the recent decision by the City of Winona to bring Byrd scooters to our community. Although seemingly beneficial at first, many citizens and residents of the city, myself included, have seen the numerous problems caused by these scooters. These include, disruptions of traffic flow and dangers to local citizens from irresponsible handlers, scooters being taken into restricted areas where the GPS auto-shutoff is non-functional, and finally these scooters are being deposited and left EVERYWHERE in our city, from residential areas, to local businesses, to the side of streets and highways, on the lake paths, so on and and so forth. This is unacceptable.