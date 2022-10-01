Judy and Kurt Kiekbusch: Return Nancy Denzer to school board

We have known Nancy Denzer and her family as neighbors, friends, and colleagues for many years. She has deeply held family values and a visible commitment to the Winona community. Throughout her career as an educator, she has exhibited an intense work ethic, a well-developed skill and aptitude for working with people, the ability to solve complex problems, and the desire to understand differing viewpoints and backgrounds of the individuals she works with.

She is energetic, a great listener, and seeks to find common ground in order to create a more inclusive representation and vision. As a school board member she has been extremely dedicated and vigorously works to determine what is best for kids. She has shown insight into the educational, financial, curricular, and diversity issues that are a part of the Winona School District and regularly gets involved in hands on situations when assistance is needed.

We, therefore, believe the Winona School District would benefit greatly by keeping Nancy Denzer as a member of its school board. So please vote for Nancy Denzer to keep her working for the betterment of Winona's children.

Judy and Kurt Kiekbusch

Winona