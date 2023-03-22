I applaud the residents of Homer who have not only generously embraced their small community over many years but have now spoken up in opposition of the dismantling of the Homer Town Hall. They are aware of the necessary repairs that need to be made to the structure and are willing to be a part of the process in finding ways in which this building can remain alongside Homer’s historical neighbors; the Winona Historical Bunnell House and the Homer Methodist Church.
I am in hopes that the Homer Township Board will work with these residents in finding ways in which this historical structure will remain a part of Homer’s history.
Judy Davis
Winona