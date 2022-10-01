Julie Ann Quist: Supporting Chris Meyer for re-election

I had the pleasure of voting for Chris Meyer in 2018 and have followed her work on the County Board these past nearly four years. Her Minnesota values show front and center when making well informed decisions on behalf of county residents.

She is keen to follow the rule of law, not just state and federal law, but also county policies and procedures. She has maintained her steadfastness in procedure and facts despite an onslaught of personal attacks from fellow commissioners and extreme right wing county residents.

Winona County is fortunate to have a commissioner who works so hard for its’ residents and one who values the skills and training of county staff. Electing anyone else but Chris Meyer for District 1 would be a great loss for the county and another moral hit to county staff. Vote for Chris early via absentee or on November 8.

Julie Ann Quist

Winona