Julie Fryer: Vote DFL at this critical time

Should you vote 3rd Party?

Not this year if you want to protect our democracy. This election, the danger is too real to “symbolically” vote for someone to show your dislike of the two-party system. The Republican side of your ballot has actual election deniers on our ballot and candidates whose party platform plans to eliminate Social Security and remove our freedom to decide what we do with our own bodies. Let that sink in: one major American political party is ready to rip the rug out from under seniors and take away your choice and your voice.

This November is truly an historically dangerous moment for democracy. We know the election will come down to a narrow margin and, more than ever before, EVERY vote will count.

This November you can choose candidates who are on record defending your right to live how you want, love who you want, and make your own most personal decisions. You can choose the candidates who have visited our area frequently over the past six months. You can choose candidates who’ve knocked on over 15,000 doors and shown up consistently to listen and talk to voters like you.

I know, it sometimes feels good to “buck the system” and show the world you’re going to do your own thing. But this November, I encourage you to reconsider, vote DFL, and use your voice to defend our choice.

Julie Fryer

Chatfield, MN