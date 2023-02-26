Karen Ahens: Share plans for Wilson Township Feb 26, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Are there plans for a biogas digester in Wilson Township? Will the public be informed before it is built and manure trucks start rolling in?Karen AhensLewiston 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Chemistry Energy Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular David Girod: In search for intelligent life It started with four UFOs seen flying around the U.S. and Canada. Only one was identified until now. The one from China. I listened to the new… Tom Hogue: Old bridge will be saved The old bridge at Historic Forestville will be saved. No county road is going to punch through the historic site. The bridge abutments, deck a… Rachel Eliason: What is the purpose of public education? I’m a grandmother. My children attended Madison, junior high and senior high. My grandchildren attend Jefferson, WK and the middle school. I a…