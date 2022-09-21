Karen Ahrens: Know candidates' stances on critical issues

KTTC showed a fine documentary entitled Troubled Waters. More and more people are facing not only the threat, but the reality, of either polluted water or water scarcity. The recent fish kill outside of Lewiston, many believe, is an indication of probable toxins in our water caused by agricultural practices. I hope the source of this mass fish kill is found, and the agency that has the word “control” in its title will do just that.

The MPCA gave the green light to a factory farm near Lewiston to expand their operation which would use massive amounts of water and output unfathomable amounts of manure, further jeopardizing neighboring private wells and municipal water supplies. Neighbors, please don't trade "free factory farm manure" for clean drinking water. This is a crisis.

You can help by knowing political candidates’ stance on environmental issues, water concerns, and Winona County’s existing animal unit cap. You can hold the regulating agencies accountable for doing just that - regulating. Citizens, like you and I, coming together on critical issues like this is the answer here.

Karen Ahrens

Lewiston