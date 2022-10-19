Karin Worthley: Dan Wilson is a leader for now

My dad wanted us four kids to become good people, and he raised us with sayings.

“People will know who you are by the friends you choose.”

“What you start, you finish.”

“Give me reasons, not excuses.”

They came to me as I listened to Sen. Jeremy Miller at the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He kept telling the audience what he was going to do, but I was thinking about what he didn’t do.

I remembered the largest tax relief deal in the history of Minnesota reached on May 21, 2022, by bipartisan lawmakers. He was part of that deal but didn’t finish the job.

I wondered why he didn’t work harder to reach consensus on the education and public safety bills that could hold up the tax relief bill. It’s now close to four months later, and Minnesotans have not received any of this relief.

I wondered if Miller has listened too often to fellow Republican Scott Jensen, candidate for governor, who has his eyes on that money?

I want a senator, Dan Wilson, who can make his own decisions for the good of all Minnesotans, knows how to listen to all people, has given care for those who need care, is a hard-working farmer who loves the land, a father who cares about families, a leader who can bring people to together.

Dan Wilson gets my vote.

Karin Worthley

Winona