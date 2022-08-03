 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karin Worthley: Elect steady, experienced candidates

Minnesota the Northstar state, is named for the steady, trustworthy star that has guided travelers taking wrong turns, lost hikers, brave freedom seekers to safe destinations.

We live in a difficult, tangled, unpredictable world and seek a way to safety and freedom.

Fortunately, there’s a way. Elect these steady, trustworthy, knowledgeable, experienced, hard working, good hearted leaders as our guides.

Jeff Ettinger US Rep on Partisan Primary ballot. Flip your ballot and vote for him again in the Special Election.

Dwayne Voegeli: County Commissioner

Auditor-Treasurer: Chelsi Wilbright

School Board: Maurella Cunningham and Karl Sonneman

We can make a brighter future.

Karin Worthley

Winona 

