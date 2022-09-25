Kathy and Greg Peterson: Re-elect Chris Meyer

We’ve known Chris Meyer for many years; she is first and foremost a true listener. Chris listens to all voices with respect and consideration, and is dedicated to servant leadership. She studies the information and facts surrounding issues impacting Winona County. Chris actively practices true collaboration with other county-wide organizations and looks for opportunities to better the lives of its citizens.

One issue important to us is affordable housing; Chris has worked tirelessly on this. In 2021 she voted to supplement the rural housing authority budget from CARES act funds, and in 2022 voted for more support for the organization. Chris also voted to apply ARPA funds toward a much-needed supportive housing project in Winona County. Citizen access to county services and new opportunities are incredibly important to her.

In Chris Meyer we have a smart, good-hearted, honest, and hardworking public servant who is good for Winona County. We ask you to support her re-election and vote for her in the upcoming county commissioner race.

Kathy and Greg Peterson, Winona