As concerned citizens of Homer Township we are disappointed to hear that the township board is ready to dismantle what we feel is an important structure of our history. The town hall was once a thriving elementary school that handled six grades at one time. Many area residents attended the school.

It is a unique brick structure that should be celebrated as the Bunnel House and the updating of Homer Church is.

We ask the board to share their reasoning and plan. We should be aware of repairs needed and be able to handle them community wide if necessary.

There will be a Annual Town meeting at 8 p.m. Tuesday March 14 to conduct business as prescribed by law. Please plan to attend, voice your questions and concerns and let's bring transparency to the proposed need for a new building.

Please consider the aesthetics of a unique, historical brick school house where we could show community pride versus a possible metal pole barn-type structure. The property has potential of lighting and continued flying of our flag.

Kathy and Rich Bell, JoAn and Harold Moham, Jeanne Nelson

Homer