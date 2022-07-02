Kathy Kohner: Winona County Courthouse is a treasure

On Saturday, May 21, there was a wonderful, free, self-guided tour of the Historic Winona County Courthouse. The event celebrated Historic Preservation Month and its theme: “People Saving Places.”

Many of the open house volunteers worked in the courthouse and graciously gave their time and expertise sharing their knowledge about what takes place on a daily basis inside the courtrooms and numerous offices throughout five floors of the building. The woodwork and architecture is ornate and well-preserved. A tour outside of the courthouse was also given.

Many thanks to the volunteers, the Winona Heritage Preservation Commission, Winona County and the Winona Historical Society for hosting the event. What a treasure to have such a majestic building, which was saved twice over the last 50 years from demolition!

Kathy Kohner

Winona

