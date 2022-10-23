Kay Shaw: Voting for Meyer for re-election

I am writing in support of Commissioner Chris Meyer who is running for re-election.
As a longtime observer and photographer of the natural world, I appreciate her concern and work regarding the natural resources and environment of Winona County. She has supported the Winona-Mississippi-LaCrescent watershed planning and has worked to protect both ground and surface water by supporting the animal unit cap. She's been a strong supporter of the Soil and Water Conservation District and their work.
On the Planning Commission she voted to protect Winona County from frac sand mining and its detrimental effects. I hope you will join me in voting for Commissioner Meyer and support her efforts on behalf of this amazing area where we live.
Kay Shaw
Winona