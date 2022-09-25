Kelly Stanage: Supporting Bob Redig for commissioner

Racism has no place in Winona County government. I was deeply disturbed to hear Marcia Ward’s comments during the Aug. 23 County Board meeting. Ward opposed the county engaging a family service organization because its website expressed opposition to racism and white supremacy. Ward said that was too political. (You can watch board meetings on the YouTube channel.)

Ward is my county commissioner. I have spoken at county board public hearings and we sometimes have differing views. After a meeting, I stopped and introduced myself. My husband and I had purchased our home in rural Winona County, only to find there was no broadband provider. I shared my concern about not having broadband with Commissioner Ward. She smirked and said, “You might have to move away.” In an article about her candidacy, Ward’s motto is “to make it a great day for all my constituents.” Apparently, that doesn’t apply to "all" of her constituents, such as people of color, children in crisis, or people on the other side of an issue.