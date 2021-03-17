Ken Sprain: Questioning whether organizations are non-partisan

The article headlined UWL "voter friendly" in your March 11 edition identifies the two recognizing organizations, the Fair Election Centers and NASPA, as non-partisan organizations.

A simple check of their websites suggests otherwise. Both have a very clear agenda, clearly stated. Remember, not everyone associates with a political Party.

It will be interesting to know how the Tribune defines “non-partisan.” Was this poorly researched reporting, false reporting, or just the Tribune drinking UWL’s kool aid? I expect more concise reporting.

Ken Sprain

Tomah

