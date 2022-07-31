Ken Tschumper: Vote for Ettinger in special election for Congress

On August 9 there is a special election here in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District to fill the vacancy left by the death of Jim Hagedorn.

Jeff Ettinger, from Austin, is running for this Congressional seat.

Jeff ran Hormel Foods in Austin for over a decade, and he did it in a way that benefited farmers, employees and the communities where Hormel operates. Thousands of Minnesotans are better off because Jeff was the CEO of that company.

Jeff is a lot like many of the past elected officials from southern Minnesota; Al Quie, Tim Walz, Arlen Erdahl and Tim Penny. He has the support of former Republican Gov. Arnie Carlson, because Jeff is a reasonable, moderate, decent individual who will work across party lines to accomplish good things.

A majority of Republicans still believe the lie that Trump won the 2020 election. He lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, yet Trump and many GOP members of Congress keep peddling this conspiracy that there was massive election fraud.

Jeff’s opponent in this race, Brad Finstad, is a Trump extremist. Finstad will still not publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Many Republicans running for office this year are firmly committed to electing Trump in 2024 by overturning our election laws and nullifying the votes of millions of voters.

Only Democrats are firmly committed to protecting our democracy.

On Aug. 9, vote for Jeff Ettinger to protect our democracy.

Ken Tschumper

La Crescent