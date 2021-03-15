Ken Van Doren: It's time to open everything

New cases, hospitalizations and deaths of Covid 19 patients are way down, long before the vaccines can have any significant effect. How come?

Some say “social distancing and masks,” but if so, why was not the recent surge, when the vast majority of us were masked and distanced, not averted? Clearly these measures alone can not account for the decreases.

The CDC recently stated that cases could be understated by a factor of 8. With about 29 million officially having tested positive, that means that around 232 million of us have actually had the disease, or about 70% of the population. That alone puts us near herd immunity, before the vaccines have had any significant effect.

The past year has seen many restrictions, with little to no recognition that policies can also be deadly. Suicides, drug overdoses and murders, all up sharply, and increases in cancer, heart disease and strokes, due to missed appointments and/or screenings. One third of the economy destroyed. Businesses, life's savings and jobs destroyed, health insurance and soon homes lost.

All of these have health effects, some of them deadly. NOW is the hour to open everything, restoring both our liberty and giving us a chance for economic recovery.

Ken Van Doren

Mauston

