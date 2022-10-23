Kevin O'Laughlin: Ganrude clear choice for Winona County sheriff

It is my great honor to endorse Ron Ganrude for reelection to the office of Sheriff of Winona County. Sheriff Ganrude has served our community with great distinction and is one of the most outstanding individuals I have met during my 20-plus years working in the criminal justice system.

Sheriff Ganrude has worked tirelessly to keep the people of Winona County safe. Among his many initiatives, two stand out in particular: His decision to join the statewide Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force to reduce the scourge of child sexual assault; and his decision to add an investigator to his staff to better address the problem of illegal drugs in our community. Sheriff Ganrude also assigned that drug investigator to be a team member on the Treatment Court of Winona County knowing that incarceration alone will not solve the complex problem of justice-involved individuals who experience chemical dependency, mental health challenges, or both, in many cases.

The public can have trust and confidence in the Sheriff’s Office because of Sheriff Ganrude’s commitment to transparency and professionalism in law enforcement. The Winona County Sheriff's Office, thanks to Sheriff Ganrude, was the first law enforcement agency in the county to implement body cameras department-wide. In addition, Sheriff Ganrude reinstituted night shift patrol supervisors to provide the public and sheriff’s deputies with additional resources to address situations that might arise requiring law enforcement response in the evening and early morning hours.

Sheriff Ganrude is the proven leader the people of Winona County can continue to count on as their sheriff. I ask all eligible voters of Winona County to vote for Sheriff Ron Ganrude on election day in November.

Kevin O'Laughlin

Winona