Dear Winona Residents, I am writing this to ask your support of the upcoming school referendum. I am a parent of a student in the district, have been a part of all of the task forces since their inception, and currently serve on various board and committees throughout the district.

Voting "Yes" for question one would improve learning spaces, revitalize our elementary schools and improve the industrial tech wing at the high school. Question two would improve athletic and fine arts spaces. As a parent of a female athlete, I have seen first-hand the struggles that come with late night practices because of lack of athletic space as well as the inequalities that exist between male and female locker rooms.

I believe it is time to decrease the gender inequality gap in our schools and hope you join me by voting "Yes, Yes" on April 11. Thank you.

Kris Lynch

Winona