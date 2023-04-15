At Winona Health, the spirit of caregiving extends through all of us, including our volunteers.

As volunteer manager, every day I see the positive impact our volunteers make and how much they’re appreciated. They are not only generous with their time, but they are kind, caring and fun people to work alongside.

Volunteers have been making a difference in local healthcare since 1894. Today, more than 250 community members volunteer at Winona Health and contribute thousands of hours helping patients, residents, families and staff. They also plan and host fundraisers to support projects that benefit our patients and residents.

We’re always welcoming new volunteers, so if you or someone you know is looking for a meaningful way to spend time and make new friends, please contact me at Winona Health. You can also learn more about volunteer opportunities and the difference our volunteers make at www.winonahealth.org/volunteer – you might be amazed.

When you see one of our volunteers – or even someone who volunteers somewhere else in our community –take a moment to thank them. There are all sorts of ways our volunteers could choose to spend time – we’re grateful that some of it is with us.

Winona Health volunteers: Thank you. We are grateful for your unwavering support, and we love caring for our community with you.

Kris Walters

Winona