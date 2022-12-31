Larry Ellis Reed: A distraction worth challenging

With Congressional Republicans vowing all manner of payback dripping of extreme McCarthyism against President Biden in the next Congress (and using God and Country to so excuse), one such distractive worth seeing--and challenging, if it should come thus--is one of "supposed threats to American Cultural Identity and Integrity" such as calls for a Congressional enquiry aimed at establishing a "defining American cultural identity."

One, it turns out (thanks to the Final Report actually being prepared in advance and yet kept in secret while all manner of enquiries and testimony are taken), being in the vein of a Volkisch, "learning from the peasants" even, ideal (cf. China in the depraved excesses of the Cultural Revolution) holding Branson, Missouri to be the Defining Standard and Exemplar ... but on closer reading, reveals a belief in a quasi-primitive culture held by the Ozark/Appalachian hillfolk, one which turns out excusing the ilk of paedo, incest, sexual promiscuity and even bestiality/zoophilia as "traditional folkways" themselves excused by their isolation from "the outside."