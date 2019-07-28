Certain so-called “Evangelical” Christians tending to the fundamentalist strain of theology insist that the defense of free-enterprise capitalism with American characteristics is essentially that of the church, and vice versa.
I, for one, fail to see any such interconnection, which smacks of heresy, false doctrine and extrapolation.
Especially when such capitalist models excuse cartel behavior and concentration of wealth at the expense of the Unwashed Masses expected to only “benefit” by such “Christian” capitalism in such misguided thought.
Larry Ellis Reed, Winona
