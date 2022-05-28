Larry Ellis Reed: So many expectations

So we’re expected to believe that:

• The poor need to find employment or jobs training as a “mere formality” for welfare eligibility, yet lack the proper skills, let alone the social graces, to get such employment;

• Their “pious and lowly Christian faith,” reinforced by true belief in free-enterprise capitalism of the American model, essentially prevents their falling into privation as much as temptation; and

• They only need to shun any and all charity and instead work within themselves, channelling instead a supposedly inherent "latent and natural ethno-national unity and solidarity” into organic mutual self-help campaigns towards the empowerment of the Lower Classes into industry and education.

Yet have they any logical ideas on how mutual self-help actually works, let alone studying (and eventually applying) several such models towards finding the ideal such as could be thus applied towards such otherwise noble ends as explained earlier, all the while expected to reject outside assistance (especially organisational such) with oblique patsies such as “the Lord will provide”?

“If you talk the talk, you’d better walk the walk.”

Larry Ellis Reed

Winona

