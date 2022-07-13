Larry Ellis Reed: So much for 'law and order'

To hear the Republicans speak about "maintaining law and order" as part of their broader 2022 campaign agenda and articles of faith makes one wonder if their Hidden Agenda in this regard is actually one closer to goon-squad and mob rule and tacit State sanction of racially-selective vigilantism of a sadistic brand wrapped in cheap bromides like "Stand Your Ground" and "Show No Mercy."
In effect, endorsing mayhem serving no legitimate public safety purpose, save the hard-wired racist egos of misguided poor whites whose latent and yet crude patriotism is all the more malleable under certain conditions, unaware that such can risk going too far out of control in the wrong circumstances.
Larry Ellis Reed
Winona