Larry Ellis Reed: Term for liberals is off base

As one who has had to struggle with the shame and stigma of mental illness, defect or disease for years, not to mention being proud to support liberal and progressive causes and articles of faith, I take exception and offense to the term "libtard." It's used by certain conservative-leaning propagandists and ideologues to question the liberal/progressive agenda and ideal.

Such carries the indirect implication and suggestion that liberals and progressives probably suffer mental illness or retardation or are otherwise slow learners as somehow cannot be trusted or should otherwise be seen as disloyal.

Not to mention stigmatising such with learning and cognitive disorders as much as mental illnesses generally, as well as any causes they may be fond of supporting.

Hence, I would urge people to put the brakes on using "libtard" as such is opprobrium in more ways than one.

Larry Ellis Reed

Winona