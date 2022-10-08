Larry Ellis Reed: Where is the outrage among taxpayers?

In expecting us "unified and harmonious" Americans to embrace the belief that low taxes will magically translate into significant and at once measurable jobs creation (especially in the Lower Classes), do we not realize that three United States territories -- American Samoa, Guam and the United States Virgin Islands -- by virtue of having corporate income tax rates of nil or otherwise nominal designed but to encourage tax evasion at the expense of significant socioeconomic development in the afflicted areas, have been designated by the European Union as Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions vis-a-vis evasion of tax liability in and among the 27 member states of the EU?