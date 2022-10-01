Laura Armstrong: GOP candidates mock achievements of DFL

Republican candidates who are currently running for office in Minnesota seem to have forgotten the idea of public service. Instead of campaigning FOR something, they run AGAINST those who have spent the last two years fighting to improve our state. They mock the achievements of DFL candidates, critiquing and second-guessing sound, data-driven decisions made in the past.

Someone running for public office should do so because that person wants to serve others and to help make the world a better place. A candidate should campaign on the basis of how s/he might help, and on what s/he can do for others. If we want to build a future of safety, justice, and equity, we must focus on what we all share and on how we can help. Let’s vote in November FOR our DFL candidates, who seek to help and to serve.