Laura Armstrong: Supporting Voegeli for County Board

Someone running for public office should do so because that person wants to serve others and to help make the world a better place. Dwayne Voegeli seeks election to the County Board for both of these reasons.

He would ensure the safety of our drinking water and the quality of our natural environment by maintaining the size caps on animal feedlot operations and protecting the beautiful bluffs that surround us. He would support both law enforcement and civil rights, rather than pitting one against the other.

As a career public school teacher, Dwayne Voegeli knows the importance of listening to all perspectives and working collaboratively. The leadership he has shown with the Winona Shelter Network, the Interfaith Council, Great River Asylum Support Partners, and other groups demonstrates his deep concern for our community.

Dwayne Voegeli has served on the County Board in the past and knows our county well; he will serve it with skill and integrity.

Laura Armstrong

Winona