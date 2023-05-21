Winona has much to be proud of when it comes to this beautiful, old river city. But a crown jewel for this town is the knowledge and history that resides with the oldest member of the Minnesota State College system — Winona State University.

I recently had the opportunity to become very familiar with this campus working on a massive $12.3 million energy savings project. The campus hired the firm I work for, McKinstry, in an open-bid process using the state’s energy efficiency program, with the goal of going all-in on campus sustainability, while also solving deferred maintenance problems for the 160-year-old campus.

This kind of work is the backbone of our state’s thriving clean energy workforce, now nearly 58,000-Minnesotans strong. This work also illustrates how Minnesota is making significant strides in reducing its carbon emissions. In fact, according to a new report out last month from Clean Energy Economy MN, Minnesota has slashed its power sector carbon emissions by 35% in the last decade.

The campus’ seven new solar PV arrays are part of a massive shift to renewable energy happening across the state. Did you know that renewable energy generation in Minnesota has risen 75% in the last decade? And it’s not just wind and solar powering this change. Energy efficiency is a huge part of making our energy use more productive, and less wasteful.

Here, Minnesota is a leader, ranking first in the Midwest, and 10th in the country, for its overall energy efficiency programs.

Laura Malwitz

Minneapolis