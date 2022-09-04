Leah Olson: Commissioner's comments raise alarm

My family is from Winona, and although I don't live there, I've always taken a vested interest in the community and how it's thriving. I was so disappointed as I listened to the recent County Commissioner meeting as Commissioners discussed a partnership with Evolve Family Services.

The most alarming comments were made by Marcia Ward. She took issue with the Evolve Organization because they are an anti-racist organization that acknowledges that we live in a society that is deeply rooted in white supremacy. I'm sorry, but where is the controversy? Do you want to know the opposite of being anti-racist? It's being racist.

What exactly was Marcia trying to say? She kept saying that Evolve was trying to push a social agenda. Recognizing that racism is alive and well, and we need to do better as a society to eradicate it is not a social issue. It's a human issue.

My husband and I adopted transracially through Evolve 12 years ago. As part of that adoption, we had to go through extensive classes on raising a child of a different race, and what that would look like. I am grateful for those classes every single day because my son faces racism every single day, and although nothing can prepare someone for the effects of racism, I often think back to those classes, and am grateful for the knowledge I gained.

As a Winona State University attendee, I have many ties to the community and am currently calling, emailing, and texting everyone I know to not vote for Ward in the upcoming election. Her comments were beyond problematic, and I don't want anyone who is against being a racist to represent a community.

Leah Olson

Minneapolis