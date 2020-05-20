Leslie Foote: Winona should pursue senior housing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'd like to encourage the city of Winona to work with Bradford Development (proposed Cedar Brook Co.) or some other developer to pursue building affordable, senior cooperative housing in the area behind the movie theater.

I know that there have been suggestions of building a hotel there, but I think residential, owner-occupied housing would be a better fit.

There is obviously a need and desire for this type of housing. All of the units for the proposed Cedar Brook development were already spoken for and additional people were on a wait list before the development could receive city approval (which it did not).

Based on the success of WillowBrook and the long wait list they have there, it seems obvious to me that Winona needs affordable, senior housing built on a cooperative model.

Building it downtown would afford people the opportunity to walk to shops, restaurants and art events without having to drive everywhere.

I urge people who were hoping to have the Cedar Brook development approved to contact their city council member and encourage them to pursue this type of development in downtown Winona.

Leslie Foote, Winona

