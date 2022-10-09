Linda Pfeilsticker: Denzer is proven leader for Winona schools

Nancy Denzer is a dedicated, proven WAPS School Board leader. In her first term, her commitment to Winona Area Public Schools and willingness to lead were evident. She accepted the position of board chair at her very first meeting. Her calm but firm approach guided the District through a transparent superintendent selection process, teaching model changes, and COVID policies and practices. She did not back down from these challenges but embraced them.

Denzer believes in WAPS and the amazing things it accomplishes for our students and families. You will find her at District and community events advocating for WAPS. You will find her in our schools meeting with students and staff to understand their experiences and ideas for improvement. You will even find her supervising students during lunch.

Denzer is a proud graduate of Winona Senior High School. Her two children are products of Winona Area Public Schools. Her commitment to this district is lifelong. Her dedication to safe schools, strong curriculum, high quality staff, fiscal responsibility, and willingness to lead are exactly what we need on the Board. Vote for Nancy Denzer, WAPS School Board at-large candidate.

Linda Pfeilsticker

Winona