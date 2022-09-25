Linda Pfeilsticker: Vote Voegeli for County Commissioner

Dwayne Voegeli has a long and distinguished history of serving Winona County. It began over 25 years ago as a teacher at Winona Senior High School, a job that he continues to pursue with passion today. His dedication to his students grew into a dedication to their families and the greater Winona community. His civic engagement is extensive including the Winona Shelter Network, the Winona Interfaith Council, co-organizing an extensive Veterans Day program at WSHS, and previous terms on the Winona County Board.

Voegeli’s goals are ones we can all agree on: a diverse economy is a strong economy, budgets need to be fiscally responsible, common sense solutions, everyone has a valued voice, and diverse points of view make better decisions.

Voegeli’s connections to individuals and groups throughout Winona County, his willingness to listen and learn, and his commitment to building a better Winona County collaboratively is exactly the leadership we need on the County Board. I urge you to vote for Dwayne Voegeli on Nov. 8.

Linda Pfeilsticker, Winona