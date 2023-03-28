We expect Winona Area Public Schools to provide our students with the best education possible. This isn’t just a moral expectation but also a practical one. Well-educated students go on to become positive contributors to our community. They build a strong economy by working in our local businesses, increasing employment opportunities by starting new businesses and raising the next generation of Winonans.

Investing in our public schools is critical to the future of our community. We must have quality teachers and staff, modern technology and all of the resources our students need to learn the skills they will take into a productive adult life. Safe, modern facilities must be included as a critical resource for our students’ educational success. We have the opportunity to provide our students and staff with the facilities they need and deserve.

Dark basements as classrooms, classrooms that double as locker rooms, and career training spaces and equipment that do not meet the needs of today’s students and future workers are not acceptable. This referendum will benefit all students by updating our elementaries, career and technical facilities, and our physical education and fine arts facilities.

I urge the residents of Winona to support this investment in Winona Area Public Schools by voting "Yes" on questions 1 and 2. This is not just an investment in our public schools but in the future of Winona as well. Vote today at the WAPS District Office or on April 11, election day.

Linda Pfeilsticker

Winona