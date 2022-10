Join me in voting for Maurella Cunningham for a WAPS at-large school board seat. A vote for Maurella is a vote to improve the district. A better district means a stronger Winona.

Maurella cares about students, families, staff and the Winona community. Her experiences in K-12 and higher education, paired with her continued commitment to serving the Winona community, is what Winona needs to be an even better place to live.