The League of Women Voters of Winona is hosting a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools 2023 Bond Referendum in the upcoming special election.

This forum will be held at 6 p.m. March 22 in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette St., Winona. There are three groups presenting information during the forum: WAPS, Education Not Buildings, and Vote Yes, Yes.

The public is invited to this forum to learn more and present questions to each group. Cable TV (HBC and Charter) will be live broadcasting. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization with a mission to inform voters regarding issues that affect our community through educational forums. Please attend this important public event March 22.

Lori Ortega

League of Women Voters, Winona