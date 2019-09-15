Are you a Dementia Friend? The Winona community, especially the Winona Friendship Center membership, is working hard to break the silence and the stigma around memory loss.
Are you curious about memory loss, the most common types of memory loss and how to effectively communicate with someone living with memory loss? If you answered yes, you should become a Dementia Friend by participating in a Dementia Friends Information Session. It is a free, one-hour information session that is interactive, informative and fun. You’ll learn the five key messages about memory loss and be able to put your knowledge into use in our community.
Becoming a Dementia Friendly Community is a work in progress. By becoming a Dementia Friend, you are furthering our progress in creating a supportive and inclusive community for people living with memory loss and their care partners. The Winona Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Action Team set a goal of reaching 1,200 Dementia Friends in Winona by the end of 2019. To date, Winona has 898 Dementia Friends. Help us meet our goal.
A Dementia Friends Information Session can be done at a convenient time for any business or organization. Please contact the Senior Advocates to schedule a Dementia Friends Information Session at (507) 454-7369.
Dementia Friends Information Sessions are also available at the Friendship Center and are free and open to the public on Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., Nov, 7 at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m. Call the Friendship Center to register at (507) 454-5212.
Lori Paulson, Winona
