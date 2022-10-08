 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luke and Brenda Merchlewitz: Denzer a proven leader for schools

We write this letter of support for Nancy Denzer who is running for a board position with the Winona Area Public Schools. We encourage and invite you to consider doing the same.

Nancy is a proven and effective leader with experience in and out of the classroom. She listens. She cares. She advocates for the highest quality of education for all. She champions for students, families, teachers and administrators, whether it be negotiating a new teachers’ contract, re-examining the school calendar, addressing curriculum requirements or reviewing our districts’ finances.

As Nancy states in her thoughts, actions and yard sign…”Every child deserves our best!”

Luke and Brenda Merchlewitz

Retired, Proud teachers for WAPS

