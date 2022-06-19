Marcus Paoli: Girls LEAD act merits support

Equity, by definition, is the quality of being fair and impartial. This word has carried many different contexts throughout history; appearing in ideals opposing slavery in 1864, a year before Congress voted to abolish slavery in the US, to the women's suffrage movements of the 1910s.

Today we view equity as the goal for our nation. A fair chance at a great life is the definition of the American dream. For this dream to be made real equity is essential.

The Girls LEAD act is a wonderful example of politics for the people, as the bill aims to focus United States Agency for International Development (USAID) dollars on the growth of and participation of young women in politics, governance, and human rights. The Girls LEAD act may very well be the first step toward a contemporary female ran government in historically patriarchal countries.

The bipartisan nature of the bill allows the hope of change for supporters of the bill, and also allows for people from any walk of life to see its brilliance. The next Maya Angelou could be out there right now, with no idea of the change she can make. A vote for the Girls LEAD act is a vote for equity for girls around the world.

I will be campaigning around Winona until the end of August with the goal to raise support for the Girls LEAD act, look for my flyers or social media posts. The daughters of the world are counting on us to give them a shot, it is time for them to be heard.

Marcus Paoli

Winona

