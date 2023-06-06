Winona — thanks to generous and committed citizens, businesses and a supportive government — has become an incredible arts destination. We have it all … music, visual arts, film, storytelling and performing arts. Together they create a cohesive system that enriches us and brings visitors to share what we have and help build our economy.

However, we must not become complacent. To continue this upward trajectory, we must support the arts to the best of our abilities. Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter are making a remarkable investment in support of music and the visual arts. But the other disciplines really need our help.

Great River Shakespeare Festival has made a huge contribution toward making Winona a nation-wide arts destination. It is our premier festival. It stands out for its quality and uniqueness. But the COVID pandemic has been devastating to live theater. Festivals and theaters have closed all over the country as audiences declined.

GRSF has worked diligently with a reduced staff to adjust without decreasing the quality of its work and it is striving to make the quality even better this year. But it needs our support.

Become a new donor or consider increasing your donation. Donations of any amount are welcome. But it would be fabulous if a major donor — a foundation, business or individual — would make a major donation; even better if that were an ongoing, multiyear donation.

Our arts community rests on a multi-legged stool. Let’s be sure that all its legs are on firm and solid ground.

Margaret Johnson

Winona