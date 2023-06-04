On behalf of me and my family, we are writing to express our sadness at the events unfolding in Sudan. We stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan.

We recognize the bravery of the Sudanese people who are struggling to resist military oppression and continue to demand a fair and democratic government for their country. At this extremely difficult time, we urge community members to encourage our state and local leaders to defend the Sudanese people.

On April 15, 2023, armed clashes broke out in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, following tension regarding a transition to democratic governance. Thousands of civilians are trapped in their homes, hiding from the fighting, unable to venture out and running out of food, drinking water and medicine. Armed combatants have been occupying homes, hospitals and schools, and also attacking sources water and electricity.

Supporting and defending democracy across the world is a top diplomatic goal for the U.S. President Joe Biden stated at his 2021 Summit for Democracy that democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it and renew it. Sudan’s transition to democracy is a key opportunity for the U.S. to stand up for democracy. The Biden Administration must take stronger action to support Sudan’s democratic aspirations.

We must join together to support the people of Sudan and help them defend themselves and their democracy against this violent regime. Please write to Sens. Amy Klobuchar at www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/email-amy and Tina Smith at www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion.

Margaret Trott

Winona