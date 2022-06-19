Margaret Walsh: Thanks for 'keep the cap' pledge

“Keep the cap…bet you didn’t expect me to say that,” Ben Daley proclaimed this loudly from the podium at the May 24 Winona County Board public comment period.

Our county has had a 1500 animal unit cap for nearly 25 years. This number of animal units per farm has worked to keep agricultural groundwater contamination in our karst geology at bay. Despite this number, people’s wells and municipal water supplies have become undrinkable. Increasing this number would be a travesty for Winona County.

Thank you Ben Daley for publicly acknowledging that “Keep the cap” is your position on the animal unit cap in our beautiful home county. I am grateful that we have come to agreement on the cap. Thanks again Ben for your fearless display on this issue.

Margaret Walsh

Winona

